Opposed to Helena Valley gravel pit

I would like to share my concerns about the proposed gravel pit that Valley Sand and Gravel is trying to put in on McHugh.

It is the middle of a flood plain. We've done mitigation there and the berms that they want to put in will redirect the water from where it's supposed to go, to where it isn't.

Our wells are shallow, so all of the toxins that they use will end up going into the Earth. And since our wells are shallow, there isn't enough Earth to filter it properly.

McHugh will be damaged even more than it already is, with the residents having to foot the bill to pay for repairs.

Our house/property values will drop around 30%.

There are a lot of health and environmental concerns that come because of the particulate matters that go into the air along with the constant output of diesel fumes.

They can only dig about 10 feet before they hit water because our water table is still so high. With that comes the chance of a pond or lake being created which adds issues to our already high water table and basements being flooded again. Lastly, the mosquito issue.

Stacy Box

Helena

