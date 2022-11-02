 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oppose protecting the Drug Innovation Act

I am concerned about the high price of prescription medicines. I depend on prescriptions to manage health conditions such as chronic asthma, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The price of many medicines in Medicare has increased faster than inflation in recent years, leaving seniors struggling to make ends meet.

I’m looking forward to the implementation of the new Inflation Reduction Act law that will require Medicare to negotiate for lower prices in the future. Drug companies have raised their prices faster than inflation for years. This puts medicine out of reach and leaves too many people with no choice but to skip doses, ration pills, or go into debt to afford their prescriptions. Unfortunately, I have found myself in all three situations in the past.

I’m very concerned about attacks on Medicare. A new bill called the Protecting Drug Innovation Act was recently introduced. If passed, the bill would repeal the new measures that lower drug costs in Medicare before they are even implemented. I encourage Montanans to reach out to our congressional delegation and urge them to oppose the protecting Drug Innovation Act.

Mark Statham,

Great Falls 

