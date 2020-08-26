OPI was included in school reopening discussions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was surprised to read Superintendent Arntzen’s diatribe accusing the Governor of “blocking” her from the table. MFPE sits on a weekly call and receives updates from the Governor’s office and OPI. How could Elsie feel so out of the loop when she’s on the phone with the Governor’s office weekly?

Throughout this pandemic, the governor has put the best interest of Montana students, teachers, and administrators first. He's included everyone in the education community — including educators, administrators, school boards, and OPI — at every step.

In the past few weeks, the governor has issued school reopening guidelines (which cites OPI’s guidance as a resource), allocated $75 million in CARES Act dollars to make sure our schools have the resources they need to safely reopen, and began supplying PPE to schools. In all these instances, education leaders -- including OPI -- have received good information and updates each step of the way.

So, I’m surprised that Elsie doesn’t seem to know what’s going on in the myriad public school reopening discussions happening in Helena.

I encourage Arntzen to join in focusing on getting our kids ready for the upcoming year. Our children’s future can't afford to get mired in political games.

Amanda Curtis

Helena

