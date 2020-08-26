 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OPI was included in school reopening discussions
4 comments

OPI was included in school reopening discussions

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I was surprised to read Superintendent Arntzen’s diatribe accusing the Governor of “blocking” her from the table. MFPE sits on a weekly call and receives updates from the Governor’s office and OPI. How could Elsie feel so out of the loop when she’s on the phone with the Governor’s office weekly?

Throughout this pandemic, the governor has put the best interest of Montana students, teachers, and administrators first. He's included everyone in the education community — including educators, administrators, school boards, and OPI — at every step.

In the past few weeks, the governor has issued school reopening guidelines (which cites OPI’s guidance as a resource), allocated $75 million in CARES Act dollars to make sure our schools have the resources they need to safely reopen, and began supplying PPE to schools. In all these instances, education leaders -- including OPI -- have received good information and updates each step of the way.

So, I’m surprised that Elsie doesn’t seem to know what’s going on in the myriad public school reopening discussions happening in Helena.

I encourage Arntzen to join in focusing on getting our kids ready for the upcoming year. Our children’s future can't afford to get mired in political games.

Amanda Curtis

Helena

4 comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena Valley needs zoning
Letters

Helena Valley needs zoning

Helena Valley needs zoning to protect the rights of existing residents. Without limitations on the creation of new lots, residents will be adv…

Cooney is out of touch
Letters

Cooney is out of touch

Montanans need more than an out-of-touch career politician from their next governor, and that’s why Mike Cooney is clearly not the right man f…

Supporting Helena Valley zoning
Letters

Supporting Helena Valley zoning

So far, the Helena area has largely avoided the sprawl and traffic congestion that the Bozeman-Belgrade, Billings, Missoula and Kalispell area…

Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills
Letters

Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills

It continually surprises me how few people in the Helena area don’t know about or use the Scratchgravel Hills. Not me, though, as I enjoy the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News