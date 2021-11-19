OPI has too many employees

Alex Sakariassen of Montana Free Press ran a hit piece on Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction. Inadvertently Alex applied useful journalism and provided us with helpful yet alarming insight into OPI. Alex states there are 154 employees at OPI. What on earth are all those people doing all day? Alex also states there are job vacancies at OPI suggesting that is troubling.

I assumed Elsie had a staff of maybe five people! No wonder she isn't filling the vacancies. She is trying to figure out what those people do. We elected Greg Gianforte to clean up waste in Helena and it sure appears OPI is a bloated bureaucracy. I encourage Gov. Gianforte to clean house at OPI.

My career was working in offices for a huge corporation. A new manager always brought scrutiny. Invariably they identified bloat and eliminated jobs. Employees would grouse and feel abused but miraculously the work always got done with fewer people. Unproductive work was eliminated and the offices functioned more efficiently.

Education money needs to be spent on the students, not on bureaucrats. Eliminate the bloat and put the money in the classroom where it belongs.

Clint Kegel

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0