Open your hearts to Afghan refugees

I attended the Helena Area Refugee Resettlement (HARRT) meeting last week, to learn about our new Afghan refugee neighbors and how to help them as they adjust to America. Here’s what I learned:

Our new neighbors will have been painfully torn from the land they called home. They may be experiencing PTSD from past trauma and threats of violence to loved ones left behind. They will have exposed their private lives to an invasive government vetting process, which we would find dehumanizing. They will face immense challenges of language and culture.

What they will need, apart from temporary assistance until they are self-sustaining, are people to explain the strange, possibly alarming customs of this new place, share milestones and new discoveries, speak English with them as they learn the idioms of our world, accompany them to medical or school appointments, and offer emotional and practical support when times get tough. In other words, they will need friends.

Friendship requires no special skills, just an open heart.

To the poor souls who came to complain about “white replacement” – There is plenty room under our Big Sky for everyone. Open your hearts – who knows, you may find yourself a friend!

Paulette Kohman

Helena

