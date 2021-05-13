Open dialogue through letters to the editor

Benjamin Franklin, founding father of our nation, worked under his brother James as an apprentice setting type for their newspaper. Benjamin wanted to write, but his brother forbade it. So Benjamin sent in letters under a pseudonym to the paper which James loved and printed. Eventually Benjamin walked away from his apprenticeship to start his own newspaper with a partner. The partner preferred drink to printing and eventually Benjamin was owner. Ben continued to print his own essays under pseudonyms, and many were highly regarded in the colony and lasting fame came deservingly.

I repeat this history to stress the importance of open dialogue in newspapers of today. Apparently guile was needed at that time of British rule to properly address the issues of the day. When someone writes a newspaper, if the writing is qualitatively sound, and is not libelous in any way, one should expect a newspaper to consider its publication. The notion of taboo subjects is rather undemocratic, even when considering the newspaper readership. Seems that perhaps things have not changed in more than 250 years in this country. This will certainly vary, but really should it vary too much?