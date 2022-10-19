Only Dan Guzynski has the qualifications needed to be county attorney

As your mayor, I am concerned about the race for Lewis and Clark County attorney. The county attorney is a powerful position and only someone with a track record of experience and sober judgment should hold it. The county attorney makes difficult decisions on a daily basis which have a direct impact on the quality of life in our community, as well as public safety.

For me, only Dan Guzynski has the qualifications which the job of county attorney demands. Dan has been a prosecutor his entire life, and he will be able to provide mentorship and proper supervision to the County Attorney’s Office. Dan works as the chief prosecutor of the state’s prosecution services bureau, supervising a team of the most elite prosecutors in Montana. In fact, Dan may be the most experienced and qualified prosecutor in the entire state. Dan’s track record of securing difficult felony convictions is unmatched.

What I really appreciate about Dan is that he is thoughtful, compassionate and dedicated to justice. I trust Dan to know which cases require a firm hand, and which ones require a helping hand. With Dan at the helm of the County Attorney’s Office our community will be safe and secure. And so, I ask you to join me and Sherriff Leo Dutton in supporting Dan Guzynski as your next Lewis and Clark County attorney.

Wilmot Collins,

Helena