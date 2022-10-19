 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Only Dan Guzynski has the qualifications needed to be county attorney

  • 0

As your mayor, I am concerned about the race for Lewis and Clark County attorney. The county attorney is a powerful position and only someone with a track record of experience and sober judgment should hold it. The county attorney makes difficult decisions on a daily basis which have a direct impact on the quality of life in our community, as well as public safety.

For me, only Dan Guzynski has the qualifications which the job of county attorney demands. Dan has been a prosecutor his entire life, and he will be able to provide mentorship and proper supervision to the County Attorney’s Office. Dan works as the chief prosecutor of the state’s prosecution services bureau, supervising a team of the most elite prosecutors in Montana. In fact, Dan may be the most experienced and qualified prosecutor in the entire state. Dan’s track record of securing difficult felony convictions is unmatched.

What I really appreciate about Dan is that he is thoughtful, compassionate and dedicated to justice. I trust Dan to know which cases require a firm hand, and which ones require a helping hand. With Dan at the helm of the County Attorney’s Office our community will be safe and secure. And so, I ask you to join me and Sherriff Leo Dutton in supporting Dan Guzynski as your next Lewis and Clark County attorney.

People are also reading…

Wilmot Collins,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Brown is a good person

James Brown is a good person

I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Words matter

Words matter

Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News