Rave reviews for the 14 legislators, including our own John Fitzpatrick, sponsoring House Bill 271.

It's so brilliant one has to wonder why WE never thought of it before.

This earth-shaking piece of legislation would alter how each chamber is seated: Alphabetically instead of balkanized (Republicans with Rs and Ds with Democrats) caucuses. Rub elbows some with the other side, etc.

One small step for democracy!

Spread the word and it might catch on.

Tom Cherry,

Helena