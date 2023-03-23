Suppose you need a medicine or medical procedure to reduce extreme or extended suffering or infections, but your medical provider or someone on that medical team refuses to help you because of a “conscience” objection.

There are lawful medical exceptions not based on conscience, but House Bill 303 legalizes a “conscience” objection and protects any individual medical objector even remotely connected to your medical need from participating in your medical care.

If your doctor needs the nurse to swab a vein but the nurse refuses based on “conscience," there’s no legal or financial consequence for that nurse. If the scheduling clerk refuses to admit you based on his objecting “conscience,” it’s your problem.

The anesthesiologist, nurse’s aide or wheelchair pusher has a “conscience” objection? Find another doctor, midwife, hospital, clinic, pharmacist or entity that will help you.

Think I’m joking? Read HB 303 and listen to the House Judiciary Committee hearing at leg.mt.gov. Medical insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, etc., and now individual medical providers would be protected against lawsuits concerning their “conscience” declarations.

Other medical employees’ and patients’ consciences aren’t considered.

Conscience is personal, individual, unwritten, malleable.

Law is public, societal, written and enforceable. Individual conscience is free belief; it rightly has no bounds or legal consequences. As law, however, individual conscience won’t and can’t work.

One human’s conscience must not dictate laws for us all.

Bob Filipovich,

Helena