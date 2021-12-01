 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oncologist's hiring a step in the wrong direction

  • 1
letter to editor

Unreal.

I have a bone marrow disease that has a 1 in 4 chance of developing into bone cancer. Think Russian Roulette with a four-chamber revolver. I have been an oncology patient at St. Peter’s cancer center more than a decade. Like many cancer patients, every blood draw and test of disease progression, or not, is trying.

It is extremely distressing to see St. Peter’s new oncologist was part of a lawsuit preventing measures to save lives. It is one thing to refuse personal vaccination for religious beliefs. St. Peter’s is correct in stating that is inappropriate to ask or share someone else’s personal health choices.

It is another thing entirely when a physician advocates laws and policies that do harm to others based on that belief. Especially as a physician dedicated to doing no harm, working in a hospital setting with the sickest of patients.

If Dr. Bigger wants to become a spiritual guide and religious historian and counselor, great. Asking me to trust, as my personal physician, someone whose beliefs are based on religion and conspiracy theory, rather than the application of modern science and medicine is a stretch too far. Especially when that physician takes an advocacy role based on personal religious values that threaten the welfare of others.

People are also reading…

I am sad that, after 24 years working to improve St. Peter’s care for our community, I now must consider looking for another cancer treatment center. At a time when St. Peter’s needs to restore confidence in the cancer treatment center, hiring Dr. Bigger is a step in the wrong direction.

Michael Munck

Helena

1 comment
2
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Benefis can't get here soon enough

Goodbye St. Peter’s, hello Benefis! Over the years I have been a supporter of St. Pete’s in spite of their various missteps. However, this is …

Nation is being destroyed

Nation is being destroyed

Better? Really, Joe Biden's America is a total mess. Highest inflation rate in 30 years, 13 American soldiers dead, many Americans left behind…

Put a price on carbon

Put a price on carbon

Thanks to Dr. Steve Running for his insightful commentary on the recent climate conference in Glasgow. Apparently there is money to be made in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News