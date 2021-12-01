Oncologist's hiring a step in the wrong direction

Unreal.

I have a bone marrow disease that has a 1 in 4 chance of developing into bone cancer. Think Russian Roulette with a four-chamber revolver. I have been an oncology patient at St. Peter’s cancer center more than a decade. Like many cancer patients, every blood draw and test of disease progression, or not, is trying.

It is extremely distressing to see St. Peter’s new oncologist was part of a lawsuit preventing measures to save lives. It is one thing to refuse personal vaccination for religious beliefs. St. Peter’s is correct in stating that is inappropriate to ask or share someone else’s personal health choices.

It is another thing entirely when a physician advocates laws and policies that do harm to others based on that belief. Especially as a physician dedicated to doing no harm, working in a hospital setting with the sickest of patients.

If Dr. Bigger wants to become a spiritual guide and religious historian and counselor, great. Asking me to trust, as my personal physician, someone whose beliefs are based on religion and conspiracy theory, rather than the application of modern science and medicine is a stretch too far. Especially when that physician takes an advocacy role based on personal religious values that threaten the welfare of others.

I am sad that, after 24 years working to improve St. Peter’s care for our community, I now must consider looking for another cancer treatment center. At a time when St. Peter’s needs to restore confidence in the cancer treatment center, hiring Dr. Bigger is a step in the wrong direction.

Michael Munck

Helena

