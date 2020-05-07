Olszewski is a beacon of hope

In the current bid for Montana's next governor, one candidate shines through the clouds, a beacon of hope, and a lighthouse for the many Montanans who feel lost at sea. This candidate is Dr. Al Olszewski. Before the run for governor, Dr. Al has been fully engaged in a life of excellence. He is a veteran, a surgeon, a legislator, and a father whose children are growing up in Montana. He knows what it's like for everyday Montanans, and has maintained humility throughout his many leadership positions. His integrity shines above the many political candidates because he knows who he serves. He has devoted his life to serving, and he sets an example of what servanthood in practice looks like. When I look at the political landscape, I see many who seek vanity, fame and, above all, the unfortunate self-serving attitude. This election is not a popularity contest. It's a chance to build our state for future generations where our children can grow and thrive! Dr. Al is the only candidate with a vision to deliver, and is able to lead us through every trial and celebration with excellence. Thank you Dr. Al for valuing Montana as family!