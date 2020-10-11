Olson should receive district judge appointment

Attention in recent years to the significance of judicial appointments has highlighted professional competence and characters as key attributes for judges. We have known David "Ole" Olson since he was 15 years old as a student and then graduate of Helena High School. He is the son of Dave and Debbie Olsen, longtime members of the Helena community.

Ole is Helena born and raised, graduated from HHS, then continued his education at Montana State University where he obtained an engineering degree. After a few years of working in that field, he set his sights on the legal profession and was off to Georgetown Law School where he graduated with honors. Despite numerous opportunities to further his financial position, he prioritized service to the place he loved, his roots — a place to which he felt he could give back, helping the people in his hometown and Montana itself.

Once in Helena, Ole was employed at the Montana Attorney General’s Office. In this job, he gained prosecutorial skills, and demonstrated his ability to apply the law with knowledge, care, compassion, and fairness to all. Ole has always had the ability to speak clearly and concisely to everyone. Those familiar with NBC’s Dateline, may recognize him as he addressed many of Montana’s high profile cases in several episodes. Ole represented Montana to a national audience demonstrating proficiency, professionalism and compassion.