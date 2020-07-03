Old lives matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent article on the decision of the Blackfeet tribal leaders to close non-essential access to their lands was especially meaningful to me. Part of their reasoning was the value they placed on their elders and their desire to protect them. That stood out to me as I had recently heard a locker room conversation between two men who felt we were overreacting in our efforts to contain the pandemic given that the death rates were low and so many of the deaths were among the elderly in nursing homes. One opined that if the time came that he was living in a nursing home, that he would not want to live.

I am not angry with those men. I know one well enough to know he has a broad good side. I valued the honesty of their view and knowing more clearly it is out there, rather than my imagining I was hearing it between the lines of what I have heard from others. I am not discouraged by this. Sometimes we forget ourselves, lose ourselves. Sometimes we need a reminder and a nudge toward what we have forgotten.