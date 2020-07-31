You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials seeking control through fear
0 comments

Officials seeking control through fear

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Regarding the article, "Gone country: Despite rancor, Montana's rural counties ward off coronavirus" (July 17):

No one "blocked patients" at the hospital in Deer Lodge. That's a lie. I was there. We came expecting to be able to attend a county commissioners' meeting, which we were invited to attend by the commissioners. When we got there we were told there was not enough room for us all and that only one commissioner was going to the meeting so that there would be "no quorum," making it an unofficial meeting. In other words, they weren't required to let us attend.

As for an "angry throng" and "a group came in an angry way" — nonsense. Serious, but not angry. Those are all dishonest words used by Dr. Lori Drumm to try to make the group look bad.

She did say something accurate, "I can’t control their behavior." She got that right and officials like that hate when they can't control everyone. That is what this is all about, "control."

They can talk about the numbers all they want, but if we compare those numbers to the flu, we'll be shut down indefinitely out of fear. Fear is how they control you.

David Rowell,

Garrison

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask order is an intrusion
Letters

Mask order is an intrusion

I am somewhat amused by our governor's recent intrusion into our lives by requiring masks to be worn in public. I would like to suggest an alt…

Legislators put lives at risk
Letters

Legislators put lives at risk

Regarding an article in the Helena Independent Record on July 17, I find it appalling that three of our state legislators wouldn't wear a mask…

Gianforte in it for himself
Letters

Gianforte in it for himself

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state job…

Bullock must go to Senate
Letters

Bullock must go to Senate

Well, by golly, I find I agree completely with one remark the Saturday mask demonstrators displayed: "Bullock must go." Yes siree, go to Washi…

IR should report mask research
Letters

IR should report mask research

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News