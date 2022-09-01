Officials need a refresher on voting rights

Kudos to Rep. Geraldine Custer for standing up for voting rights in Montana. In Montana and the U.S., there are no conditions on voting other than age, citizenship, and in some cases, a felony conviction or incarceration. We haven’t restricted voting to property owners in a long time. House speaker Wylie Galt needs a refresher on voting rights; he said, as quoted in the IR, "If you’re a college student in Montana and you don’t have a registration or a bank statement or a W-2, it makes me kind of wonder why you’re voting in this election anyway." Go ahead and wonder, just don’t try to prevent college students from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote. Likewise, former Broadwater County clerk Doug Ellis needs a refresher on voting rights. He said the Voter ID law is “commonsense,” stating “If you need your driver's license to do most anything else in this country, why not need it to vote.” Either he forgot that not everyone in the U.S. can or wants to drive, or he thinks voting should be restricted to people who can and do drive.