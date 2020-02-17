Officials don't seem to care how gravel pit would affect homeowners

As a concerned homeowner, I attended the public meeting on Valley Sand and Gravel’s application for an opencut gravel pit at the McHugh 2 site, held at Helena Middle School. The auditorium was packed and opposition to the proposed gravel pit was nearly unanimous. However, I came away from the meeting with an almost indescribable feeling that my life was about to change for the worse and there was very little I could do about it.

I was particularly disturbed during the question and answer period as the DEQ representatives seemed to play straight man to the VS&G operator as he blithely dismissed all our concerns about his operation. Two things were made very clear to us; that as long as a proposed pit operation meets the requirements of the Montana Opencut Mining Act it will be permitted no matter where the pit is located and that the onus is on the affected homeowners to flag violations.

I am beginning to realize that my rights as a Montana resident and homeowner have very little weight compared to that of a businessman who wants to make money at my expense. It also appears that federal, state and county agencies that should be protecting my rights have either been muzzled or don’t care. I challenge the Montana DEQ and my county representatives to prove me wrong by doing everything in their power to mitigate the effects of this travesty of a project on my family and my neighbors.