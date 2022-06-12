 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials are duty bound to uphold public trust

By statute, “the holding of public office or employment is a public trust...A public officer, legislator, or public employee shall carry out the individual's duties for the benefit of the people of the state.” Gov. Gianforte, DPHHS Director Adam Meier, and Medicaid Director Mike Randol are public servants. They are duty bound to uphold the public trust. Any change to Montana’s Medicaid program that benefits for-profit managed care companies at the expense of the 280,000 Montanans who depend on Medicaid for their health care would violate the public trust.

John Mundinger,

Helena

