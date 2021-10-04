Oct. 15, 2020, a sad day for Dr. Weiner's patients

This day is when Dr. Weiner was escorted out of the SPH, CTC. We will never forget and we continue to stand strong for our oncology/hematology doctor. Your life may have continued as usual but ours did not. Life was turned upside down and inside out for cancer/blood disorder patients who had to begin their cancer journey all over again, but this time, out of town. Unknown oncologists, unknown clinics/hospitals, repeating their medical history to an unfamiliar face. Dr. Harkins, Chief Medical Officer, SPH, their "crisis standard of care" was immediate on Oct. 15, 2020. Dr. Weiner was unjustly and abruptly gone. Many miles have been traveled seeking help. We have to wonder how many cancer patients have been lost? What has been the aftermath to patients following the unsubstantiated dismal of Dr. Weiner? We want to know. We would like Dr. Wieners’ patients to tell us their story on our Facebook page “We Stand with Dr. Tom Weiner.” It has been 11 months and the SPH Board of Directors remains mute to our plight. We want justice for Dr. Weiner.