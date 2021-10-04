 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2020, a sad day for Dr. Weiner's patients
0 comments

Oct. 15, 2020, a sad day for Dr. Weiner's patients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

This day is when Dr. Weiner was escorted out of the SPH, CTC. We will never forget and we continue to stand strong for our oncology/hematology doctor. Your life may have continued as usual but ours did not. Life was turned upside down and inside out for cancer/blood disorder patients who had to begin their cancer journey all over again, but this time, out of town. Unknown oncologists, unknown clinics/hospitals, repeating their medical history to an unfamiliar face. Dr. Harkins, Chief Medical Officer, SPH, their "crisis standard of care" was immediate on Oct. 15, 2020. Dr. Weiner was unjustly and abruptly gone. Many miles have been traveled seeking help. We have to wonder how many cancer patients have been lost? What has been the aftermath to patients following the unsubstantiated dismal of Dr. Weiner? We want to know. We would like Dr. Wieners’ patients to tell us their story on our Facebook page “We Stand with Dr. Tom Weiner.” It has been 11 months and the SPH Board of Directors remains mute to our plight. We want justice for Dr. Weiner.

Helena Lee

East Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
3
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Time to pay up
Letters

Time to pay up

In Montana, when we buy something, we pay up. What is happening right now in Washington D.C. is disheartening. Sen. Daines, you voted for all …

Are you a responsible voter?
Letters

Are you a responsible voter?

Ask yourself: Did the politicians representing me in my city, county, state and nation vote for legislation with which I generally agree? If y…

A miracle cure for COVID?
Letters

A miracle cure for COVID?

Talk to your doctor. Please. Let me ask you. Are you a horse or cow? Do you eat your dog's food? I'm assuming you are not either and don't lik…

Sick of anti-vaxxers
Letters

Sick of anti-vaxxers

On January 13, 2020 the first U.S. case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Everett, Washington. We have had shutdowns, mask mandates, and vaccinatio…

Shame on Republican leaders
Letters

Shame on Republican leaders

Well, here we are. Republicans are in charge and Montana has become a Covid-19 pit full of sick and dying people, like Florida and Texas. St. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News