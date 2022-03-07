 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nursing homes may need to change business model

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

More money does not always solve problems. Daryl Toews’ recent guest view regarding nursing homes in Montana is concerning, for sure. I empathize with his struggles to keep a historically vital service solvent in his community.

Yesterday, I spoke with my elderly Uncle Jim. He told me that he and his wife had visited a senior care facility that day. I asked him if he was considering moving to the facility. He said that he was not and that he and Linda anticipated staying in their home for the rest of their lives. That is their desire.

The reality is that nursing home residency has been decreasing since the late 1970s. This is not a trend that is likely to change with all of the other options available to our seniors – options like quality home-based and community-based services.

I encourage our governor and legislators to explore further investment in these services within our state. These services are what the majority of Montanans prefer and they are cost-efficient. There will always be a need for nursing home care, however these businesses may need to change their business models to incorporate home-based services in order to thrive.

People are also reading…

Loraine Wodnik

Helena

0 Comments
5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on us

Shame on us

Putin is devastating Ukraine and challenging the West and America while Xi and China take notes.

The Grand Old Party is no more

The Grand Old Party is no more

GOP: The Grand Old Party is no more. I am going to propose some replacement names for a party that has sold itself into hate, fear, intoleranc…

Where's the compassion?

Where's the compassion?

Thank you, state Sen. Theresa Manzella, for challenging me to reflect — once again — on the role of religion in any society. You cited your re…

Commie-shaming is naked fascismo

Commie-shaming is naked fascismo

Karl Marx hated Democratic Socialists, like Bernie Sanders and Alex Ocasio-Cortez. Too timid, Marx concluded. All passionate over eight-hour w…

Maintaining Helena's character

Maintaining Helena's character

I read with interest about the new group Invest in Helena, which aspires to maintain Helena's Montana character in the face of growth. To prev…

Support Medicare Advantage

Support Medicare Advantage

It’s a pretty rare thing to find people who are satisfied with their health insurance coverage. From the high costs that so many people face t…

The Montana way of life

The Montana way of life

The term “The Montana Way of Life” is used by politicians, stating that they are protecting the Montanan’s “Way of Life.” Attacking their oppo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News