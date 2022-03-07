Nursing homes may need to change business model

More money does not always solve problems. Daryl Toews’ recent guest view regarding nursing homes in Montana is concerning, for sure. I empathize with his struggles to keep a historically vital service solvent in his community.

Yesterday, I spoke with my elderly Uncle Jim. He told me that he and his wife had visited a senior care facility that day. I asked him if he was considering moving to the facility. He said that he was not and that he and Linda anticipated staying in their home for the rest of their lives. That is their desire.

The reality is that nursing home residency has been decreasing since the late 1970s. This is not a trend that is likely to change with all of the other options available to our seniors – options like quality home-based and community-based services.

I encourage our governor and legislators to explore further investment in these services within our state. These services are what the majority of Montanans prefer and they are cost-efficient. There will always be a need for nursing home care, however these businesses may need to change their business models to incorporate home-based services in order to thrive.

Loraine Wodnik

Helena

