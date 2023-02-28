This legislative session is seeing numerous diabetes-related bills that will improve care, education and health outcomes for Montana individuals and families living with this complex condition.

Senate Bill 340 will limit the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 regardless of the type and amount for those with insurance, House Bill 758 will require insurance companies to cover continuous glucose monitors and supplies, and House Bill 612 is a simple "cleanup" bill and will provide a long-overdue update to the amount of diabetes self-management education that a person with diabetes can have under their insurance benefit.