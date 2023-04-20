We, as citizens of Montana and of the world, live at a time of real crisis.

The IPCC of the United Nations urges all governments to drastically alter the course of action with regard to greenhouse gas emissions. If collectively we do not work to this end the repercussions will worsen in our lifetime (we will see more wildfires and droughts) and be catastrophic for future generations.

Last Friday, HB 971, a bill to ban consideration of climate impacts and exempt the Department of Environmental Quality from analyzing environmental, cultural and economic impacts of mining, air, and oil and gas projects, was introduced in the House.

If passed it would exempt the state’s top permitting agency from conducting environmental review on strip mining, coal mining and metal mine reclamation. Now, more than ever, we need environmental review.

Please take a moment to call your representative — now — and ask them to VOTE NO on HB 971. It's easy to do. Call 406-444-4800.

Susan Kronenberger,

Helena