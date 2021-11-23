Saturday, Nov. 13, was World Kindness Day, and it serves as a reminder for us to be thoughtful and kind to others.

At a time when there is such a divide nationwide at the political level, we must all be able to agree on one thing: Kindness should never go out of style. This is why we at Dayspring Restoration have implemented #RestoringKindness over a four-week period across Montana.

We partnered with wonderful organizations that make a powerful impact in our communities. On Friday, October 29, every member of our team dedicated most or all their day to serving others.

I want to thank Alex Garrett, Volunteer Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Helena, for welcoming our Dayspring team as volunteers on that day. Our team members helped build a new home – such a fulfilling and emotional experience.

Giving our time to create smiles on the faces of members of our community warms our hearts.

Our #RestoringKindness campaign also saw us deliver Kind-branded snack boxes and other treats to healthcare facilities and schools throughout the Butte area and beyond. Among these were St. Peter’s Hospital and Shodair Children’s Hospital.

Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives. During this time, we created these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.

Just a single act or a few kind words can actually turn somebody’s day around.

The joy we experienced in giving our time and resources will help us be #RestoringKindness throughout the year. We hope you will join us. Kindness is a force that can make a huge difference – here in Helena, and everywhere we go.

With Thanksgiving this week, to be followed by Christmas, now is the ideal time to show kindness.

Sincerely,

Mark Springer, CEO

Dayspring Restoration

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0