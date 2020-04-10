Now is not the time for trailhead project
Now is not the time for trailhead project

Construction began Monday, April, 6, on the expanded Beattie Street Trailhead parking lot with vault toilet. The trailhead will be closed for the duration of construction, which is estimated to last into June, possibly July.

So, the city is denying access to what they have called the second most used trailhead in the south hills trail system at a time when the trails are seeing significantly increased use by individuals and families seeking mental and physical relief from their social isolation. Closing this trailhead effectively will concentrate use at other trailheads when we need to practice social distancing.

How can this project be considered essential at this time? Allowing Helena's citizens full access to our wonderful trail system has never been more essential to our health and well being.

Shannon Heath

Helena

