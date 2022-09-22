Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

Hopefully, once the entire legal procedure is concluded, these laws will take their rightful place in the trash bin of history. Taking away a woman's right to choose her reproductive destiny is a violation of her basic right to be left alone, to have personal autonomy. History shows that when a right is refused to some, the rights of the rest of us are not far behind. There is rumbling among the anti-abortionists that birth control is next. How about teaching evolution in the schools? The apparent motivation of the right-wing radical Republicans is a religious conviction. OK, that's what they seem to believe. But what about the rest of us, those who have other opinions on the matter? I can easily consider this to be a religious freedom issue. By passing anti-choice legislation, the government is telling me that my religious preference doesn't matter. But here's what the state constitution has to say about it: Section 5. Freedom of religion. The state shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. So passing anti-abortion laws in the name of a religious preference is respecting an establishment of religion. For me, the election on Nov. 8 will be about reproductive rights. I will not vote for anyone who would restrict our freedom in the name of a personal religious conviction. Please register and vote for freedom. Vote Democrat.