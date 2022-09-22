 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 8 election is about our freedoms

I applaud the Montana Supreme Court for continuing the injunction against three anti-choice laws passed last year by the Republican controlled Legislature.

Hopefully, once the entire legal procedure is concluded, these laws will take their rightful place in the trash bin of history. Taking away a woman's right to choose her reproductive destiny is a violation of her basic right to be left alone, to have personal autonomy. History shows that when a right is refused to some, the rights of the rest of us are not far behind. There is rumbling among the anti-abortionists that birth control is next. How about teaching evolution in the schools? The apparent motivation of the right-wing radical Republicans is a religious conviction. OK, that's what they seem to believe. But what about the rest of us, those who have other opinions on the matter? I can easily consider this to be a religious freedom issue. By passing anti-choice legislation, the government is telling me that my religious preference doesn't matter. But here's what the state constitution has to say about it: Section 5. Freedom of religion. The state shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. So passing anti-abortion laws in the name of a religious preference is respecting an establishment of religion. For me, the election on Nov. 8 will be about reproductive rights. I will not vote for anyone who would restrict our freedom in the name of a personal religious conviction. Please register and vote for freedom. Vote Democrat.

Riley Ford,

Helena

