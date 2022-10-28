 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional variety. When my mother was elderly, in the late 1980s or so, she said, “Oh, I don’t care much for Bob Dole (R-Kan)! Of course, I voted for him!” This party loyalty has been around for a long time. As crotchety and conservative as Bob Dole could be, he was relatively honest and he understood that he was serving his country much as he had when he was in the military. I am afraid that modern political conservatism is more about serving the party, no matter what.

It is discouraging to say so, but it has been my opinion of late that any Republican elected to office, no matter how honest and dedicated to public service, will sooner or later be pressured to tow the party line. And the current GOP party line seems to be “power at any cost; voter suppression; cater to racist factions; destabilize the economy and the politics; centralize power in the hands of rich white men.” That is why I will not vote for any Republican. It’s a shame.

Dick Weaver,

Helena

