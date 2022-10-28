Not voting Republican

Okay, I grew up in a Republican family in Kansas. So I think I have some understanding of conservative politics, at least of the traditional variety. When my mother was elderly, in the late 1980s or so, she said, “Oh, I don’t care much for Bob Dole (R-Kan)! Of course, I voted for him!” This party loyalty has been around for a long time. As crotchety and conservative as Bob Dole could be, he was relatively honest and he understood that he was serving his country much as he had when he was in the military. I am afraid that modern political conservatism is more about serving the party, no matter what.