Not pleased with changes

I am not pleased with some of the changes that were made to the comics and puzzles. I am most displeased with the LA Times crossword puzzle. Most of the other changes I can live with.
Ronald Stegmann,
Helena
I am not pleased with some of the changes that were made to the comics and puzzles. I am most displeased with the LA Times crossword puzzle. Most of the other changes I can live with.
Ronald Stegmann,
Helena
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
We have subscribed to the Independent Record for more than 40 years, but we are thinking of cancelling our subscription after the latest chang…
I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In Mar…
Whenever I receive a message that begins "We're making some changes in order to serve you better" I know to brace myself for bad news and your…
New programs such as The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, called “454 agreements,” were passed by the 2001 Legislature to increase access to private lands for Montana resident hunters.
I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Butte | Anaconda Summer Jobs Program successful.
Please comment on the FS site (fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746) about the proposed improvements and expansion on Holland Lake Lodge before Sept. 25.
I think people should install green roofs in Lewis and Clark County. Green roofs are flat roofs made of or covered in plants.
Please join me and others in voting for Gary Buchanan on Nov. 8!
As a practicing lawyer myself for 43 years in the community, I recognized Candace's long tenure as a hardworking, dedicated representative of numerous business clients and individuals.
Talk to a Park Ranger, or any FWP employee, and they will tell you, what they have known for years:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.