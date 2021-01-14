 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not impressed with letter from physicians
0 comments

Not impressed with letter from physicians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Regarding the letter signed by St. Peter's doctors and others "Proud to Work At St. Peter's Health." Are you proud of the way one of your fellow physicians has been treated? What if it were you or a best friend colleague? Did you ever miss something that jeopardized a patient? Are you proud that the CTC patients have been through nightmares of uncertainty, meaningless correspondence and parades of locum physicians? Proud of how patients have had their records scrutinized, evaluated by people looking to short circuit or alter treatment from a corporate perspective, not a compassionate care perspective? Does stating you have been “handed the reins to motivate each other to practice in the best way possible” imply Dr. Weiner’s termination was the result of a “group think?” Are you proud patients can’t access clinical trials here? Come on. Most of you do caring, good work. Can you see the gaps in the sweeping "I'm proud" letter? Are you really above all this? This letter is a slap in the face and rubs salt in the wounds that have been created by Dr. Weiner's termination and have crippled trust in health care in Helena. I’m not impressed.

Margaret Kernan

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines has blood on his hands
Letters

Daines has blood on his hands

Sen. Daines has blood on his hands. Along with his Cruz Cabal cronies, he is responsible for the mayhem, destruction, death, injury and endang…

Republicans have two options
Letters

Republicans have two options

I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…

Remember the Oath Breakers
Letters

Remember the Oath Breakers

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the …

Conservatives showed their hand
Letters

Conservatives showed their hand

Conservatives finally played their hand; they stormed the Capitol and held the country captive. I’ve been in plenty of protests; climate chang…

Concerned by double standard
Letters

Concerned by double standard

I read the guest editorial by Robert Saldin and David Parker stating that Sen. Daines should resign because of the riots in Washington, D.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News