Not impressed by new oncologist

I congratulate the Independent Record for their investigative journalism concerning a matter crucial to the health of citizens in the Helena area. Phil Drake detailed the actions of Dr. Bigger's opposition to COVID-19 vaccines.

Saint Peter's Health has made a serious mistake in their recent hiring for a new medical oncologist/hematologist to serve the Helena community.

Dr. Bigger cited her "sincerely held religious beliefs" for her vaccine refusal.

The next medical oncologist/hematologist must be a person of science and reason, not one who denies medical facts and public health considerations due to religious-based irrationality.

The next medical oncologist will be caring for suffering patients who are immunocompromised. He/she must demonstrate a commitment to the safety of patients including concern for a potentially deadly virus.

The hospital states their support for COVID-19 vaccinations: "safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best available tool." True. So why did the hospital hire Dr. Bigger?

This major debacle must be rectified. Dr. Bigger's employment agreement with St. Peter's must be terminated. And the physician recruitment must begin anew with a search for a rational, science-based physician, the vetting done by competent personnel.

Wayne Chamberlin

Helena

