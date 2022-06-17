Some disasters are so obvious it is not a question of if, only when. In the 1970s forest officials looking at the dead wood load in Yellowstone National Park said that it would all burn. Not a question of if, only when. Yet park officials ignored the obvious. Eight hundred thousand acres of Yellowstone burned in 1988.

Here in Montana we are confronting another inevitable disaster. One of our communities will have to face the horrific tragedy of a mass shooting — not if, when.

What does our Republican Congressional delegation say about this? For context, both Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale are both pro-life, saying: “ Abortion is completely indefensible, extreme and a violation of the most fundamental of human rights: the right to life” ( Sen. Daines); and “ I support life from conception until natural death. I do not believe in abortion.” ( Rep. Rosendale)

But are they actually pro-life, or just owned by the NRA. Here is what they say about reasonable gun regulations. Looking just at universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole and limiting sales of semi-automatic weapons they have said: I am for “ protecting the right to bear arms for law-abiding individuals in Montana ” and “ I believe private sale background checks, banning modern sporting rifles ( AR-15s)**high capacity magazines*** would not change the underlying problems behind violent crimes.” ( Sen. Daines) and “ It is decisive politics to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens after a national tragedy.” (Rep. Rosendale).

The NRA has gotten a good return on their investment in these two legislators. Over the years, Sen. Daines has received approximately $37,000 in direct and indirect funding from the NRA. Rep. Rosendale has received NRA funding since 2014 and is a defendant in litigation accusing him of illegally coordinating funding received from the NRA in his 2018 Senatorial campaign.

On May 24th, gun violence descended upon Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were slaughtered; scores more injured. Our Republican Congressional delegation offered the usual “ thoughts and prayers.” There will be nothing more from these Republican leaders. Nothing, just silence, waiting for the news cycle to move on. We can tell how these two will act from their established record. They may claim they are pro-life but their votes will defy that claim.

Gun violence has replaced automobile accidents as the major cause of death of children under 12. Each day, 35 Americans are murdered by firearms. Add suicide and accidental shooting and the deaths from firearms are 45,000 people each year.

Of course the refusal to pass reasonable gun regulations is not the only reason for these mass shootings but it is part of the problem. So, since our Congressional leaders seem so insensitive to the devastation which gun violence causes and before that tragedy visits one of our Montana communities, perhaps it is only appropriate to ask Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale to travel to Texas to see this grief first hand. Attend one of the funerals. We can hope that at least one of those grieving families have the courage to leave the coffin of their loved one open to show the damage done by these “ modern sporting rifles”. It was this act of courage by Emit Tills mother, to leave the coffin lid open which sparked the civil rights movement, letting everyone see what Mississippi segregationists had done to her child.

Of course none of this will occur. But one thing is certain. Eventually in Montana, with all of its available guns, some community will suffer a mass shooting and dozens of innocent citizens will be killed.

For Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale, the message is very clear. This tragedy is coming to Montana. If you value life, do something about gun violence. It is time for action. And if these leaders don’t act, the it is time for the voters to reject each of them the next time they run for office.

The time for platitudes has passed. It is now essential that all elected leaders take some action. Remember, when this national tragedy visits Montana it is not if it will come, but only when.

Ron Waterman

Helena

