St Peter's Health recently rolled out a new portal.

I activated my account and found most information is not available not even all of my providers. It took two calls to patient relations before they called back.

I can't access the old portal so I'm stuck having to call my doctor's office with questions.

I worked at the state in the Department of Administration for 20 years and whenever they brought a new system on board they did lots of testing and they migrated all of the data before going live.

I was at the clinic waiting for an appointment this week when I saw someone with a shirt logo for the new system. I asked when all of the data would be migrated. The person responded that was the decision of the hospital to not migrate the information.

This shows me the hospital does not care about patients but only the bottom line. The insurance and billing information was migrated but no test results or reports.

Monica Abbott,

Helena