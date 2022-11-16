Not everyone is racist

So this happened in Montana. I'm on my way to go to my interview this morning when I get pulled over by a police officer. I am Native American and my friend that was with me is Black. Just saying. Both brake lights decided to go out this time. As he walked to the car and I was pulling out my stuff, he quickly said, "Don't worry about pulling anything out. I just want you to know that your brake lights are out."

So I'm immediately upset because I just got them replaced like last month. So I explained to him how it will cost me $600 just to run a test on the wiring of the car. He looked at me and told me to pop the trunk. He checked the lights but they didn't come on.

So he told me to pop the hood to check the relay box then asked me to get out to check the other one. Then worked on the wiring under the dash. Officer Jenkins stepped out of the officer role, and into the human role to make sure I was safe. He fixed them. Not everyone is a racist.

Karl Milhon,

Clancy