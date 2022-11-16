 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not everyone is racist

  • 0

So this happened in Montana. I'm on my way to go to my interview this morning when I get pulled over by a police officer. I am Native American and my friend that was with me is Black. Just saying. Both brake lights decided to go out this time. As he walked to the car and I was pulling out my stuff, he quickly said, "Don't worry about pulling anything out. I just want you to know that your brake lights are out."

So I'm immediately upset because I just got them replaced like last month. So I explained to him how it will cost me $600 just to run a test on the wiring of the car. He looked at me and told me to pop the trunk. He checked the lights but they didn't come on.

So he told me to pop the hood to check the relay box then asked me to get out to check the other one. Then worked on the wiring under the dash. Officer Jenkins stepped out of the officer role, and into the human role to make sure I was safe. He fixed them. Not everyone is a racist.

People are also reading…

Karl Milhon,

Clancy

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disappointed in poltical cartoons

Disappointed in poltical cartoons

It is bad enough that many right wing pundits and politicians have chosen to make light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker o…

Stop giving Trump the spotlight

Stop giving Trump the spotlight

We can wake up from the national nightmare he created and know that we have the power to return sanity, civility, productive discourse and more to ourselves, each other and the body politic.

Our democracy depends on your vote

Our democracy depends on your vote

Reading the Sunday, Oct. 16 IR article about Zinke, I discovered that I agreed with him. I, too, worry that our government is facing challenge…

Thanks, Sen. Tester!

Thanks, Sen. Tester!

I want to publicly thank Sen. Tester and Amanda Casey for their dedication to the needs of Montana responders!

Grateful

Grateful

On behalf of the Spotorno families, thank you for the outpouring of love, kindness and support bestowed upon us during this very difficult time.

Madison River permitting

Madison River permitting

As a boater and conservationist, I was not surprised to hear that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing that the Madison River be permitted, but I was surprised by the extent of it.

Reliable vs. loose cannon

Reliable vs. loose cannon

The candidates, John Repke and Dr. Annie Bukacek, couldn’t be more opposite in qualifications or temperament.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News