Not an ethical kill

Killing a treed or trapped animal is not a clean ethical kill. It's murder.
Catherine Murphy,
Helena
Right now Montana is batting 0-2…Rosendale voted against aid to the Ukraine (only three U.S. Representatives did so) and now Daines tweeted a …
On March 5, Congress was shared a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. For security purposes they were specifically asked not to make…
I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure…
From another retired engineer. The article from Bob Balhiser (IR Feb. 15) is precise, well written and to the point with one exception that is…
Let us be clear and truthful in the language used to describe an atrocity. The governor's spokesperson said the governor harvested a mountain …
Anyone, praising Vladimir Putin for any reason does not support democracy. If you applaud Putin, our greatest adversary and his unjust war on …
With the conclusion of the AA divisional basketball tournament last weekend in Helena, we were reminded of the incredible opportunity the sett…
The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena.…
Congratulations to the citizens and political leaders of Montana. Once again, we are #1. Montana was the only state in the nation to increase …
Interesting article by Tom Kuglin in the Helena IR about former S.O.S. Stapleton launching a musical "testing the waters" tour for a president…
