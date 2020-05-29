Not a fan of new fountain

Hill Park looks sad without its water fountain. It’s been gone for several years, a political uprising over its Confederate roots. But to replace it with what looks like a disco ball, no offense, it’s just no substitute for a flowing water fountain that attracted children and people of all ages, little kids dipping toes; making wishes on pennies. Let’s form a committee; raise money; work with the city, apply for a grant; take back the Hill. We can take proposals—put it out there—for ideas, designs and bids. It must be large, with water flowing and pooling. Something spectacular. And the ball can be nearby—a floating, shiny bubble. Let’s put the most outrageously beautiful water fountain back in the people’s park. Something so cool for our children’s children’s children to enjoy.