I was very disappointed to read how little alternative energy is included in NorthWestern Energy's 20 year plan. In these times of dramatic climate change, it's unconscionable not to take the long term welfare of Montana citizens, our children and grandchildren into account.
It's understandable that new natural gas plants will need to be built, but the common sense solution would include wind and solar power, so that the natural gas burners can be turned down when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. Sun and wind energy are already cheaper than natural gas or coal, and are bound to be even less expensive in the coming years. In addition, cost effective battery solutions are being developed to store sun and wind energy so that it is available 24/7.
It’s a reckless waste of ratepayer dollars to build more fossil fuel infrastructure and sink more ratepayer dollars into the continued operation of Colstrip, while virtually ignoring less expensive alternative energy sources.
Not only is it better for our threatened environment, but it makes economic sense to rely on wind and solar to reduce our energy costs.
Tom Woodgerd
Helena
Want a clean energy solution for Colstrip?
Check out this two-minute YouTube video; https://youtu.be/YeqeFvJXNs8. This, in combination with a proposed legislative study bill sponsored by MT State Sen. Terry Gauthier; https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2019/billpdf/SJ0033.pdf has the potential to transform Colstrip into a clean energy production facility.
2017 PRISM Video
youtu.be
This is basically in line with what Democratic President John F. Kennedy envisioned for advanced nuclear reactors back in 1963..................
