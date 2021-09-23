NorthWestern Energy selling snake oil

This sets up a sweet “heads we win, tails you lose” snake oil deal for NorthWestern. Everybody in the industry and most of the public knows by now that coal-burning power plant investments have dried up because solar and wind with storage are cheaper. NorthWestern’s proposed $1.8 billion gas power plants are on shaky ground, too, but the pre-approval law means that when this investment goes sour in a few years NorthWestern will be able to pass the loss on to customers rather than to its mainly out-of-state stockholders.