NorthWestern Energy selling snake oil
State laws where I formerly practiced medicine required serving patients' interests by being truthful and practicing evidence-based medicine. Putting my financial interests first, “selling snake oil,” would have been morally wrong and illegal.

Montana’s Constitution recognizes this basic fairness principle and bans the state granting special privileges to any business or private party. Unfortunately, one 18-year-old law violates this level playing field concept by allowing NorthWestern Energy regulatory “pre-approval” of power plants and contracts.

This sets up a sweet “heads we win, tails you lose” snake oil deal for NorthWestern. Everybody in the industry and most of the public knows by now that coal-burning power plant investments have dried up because solar and wind with storage are cheaper. NorthWestern’s proposed $1.8 billion gas power plants are on shaky ground, too, but the pre-approval law means that when this investment goes sour in a few years NorthWestern will be able to pass the loss on to customers rather than to its mainly out-of-state stockholders.

This is why 350 Montana and others, including myself, are challenging the constitutionality of the “pre-approval” law in court. Stay tuned.

Jerome Walker

Missoula

