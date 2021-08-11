 Skip to main content
NorthWestern Energy ignores climate code red alert
NorthWestern Energy ignores climate code red alert

Recently the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change publicized an alarming report entitled “Code Red for Humanity,” written by hundreds of scientists in 195 different countries. It concludes that whatever we do, we’ll still have to endure some effects of earth’s warming for years. The good news is that if we act quickly and boldly this decade, we can stabilize the climate and avoid even worse heat waves, fires, unhealthy and ugly smoke, closed trout streams, drought, floods, rising seas, and more frequent and destructive hurricanes.

The prices of wind and solar electricity have dropped quickly, like the prices of cell phones and flat-screen TVs, and are now the cheapest way to generate electricity. NorthWestern Energy instead proposes to not only run Colstrip long past its expiration date but also to build a huge new dirty methane-fueled generating plant. Why? Probably because the stockholders will make money burning the gas NorthWestern already owns and, as a monopoly, NorthWestern will earn a guaranteed profit by building another plant.

Meanwhile, everybody’s health, agriculture and tourism in Montana, and even the planet as we know it are put at risk. What’s wrong with this picture?

Jerome Walker

Missoula

