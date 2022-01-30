Normalize talking about mental health

Mental health is consistently overlooked and often considered a stigma. How our minds think and how our brain feels, plays a huge role into how we view ourselves, and our situations. Unlike how individuals with a broken bone or physical injury can easily be identified, it is much more difficult to understand when people are struggling internally. Since mental health does not discriminate and we are all susceptible, we need to normalize talking about internal struggles, seeking help, and having resources available.

Conversations about mental health need to be had openly, freely, and frequently. Because mental health is what helps keeping us functioning, we need to be able to talk about it. Due to the stigma, individuals facing issues with their mental health are likely to defer treatment due to fears surrounding the stigma and prejudices associated with it. If treatment is delayed in these situations, this can quickly become a life-or-death situation.

Some of the best ways to decrease stigma include: talking openly, encourage equality, and show compassion. In alleviating the stigma and normalizing mental health, people would be more comfortable seeking care and be able to live healthier lives.

Sincerely,

Paige Plancich

Nursing student

Helena

