Two thumbs up to the "powers-that-be" for hiring Ed Noonan as interim manager of the Civic Center.

Ed served as director of the Myrna Loy for 15 years and also taught theater, film and business at Carroll for many years. He is well known locally as well as nationally in the performing arts and education community.

Sheena and I have known Ed for years and can't think of anyone with a better skill set and commitment to Helena to assume such a responsibility.

Thanks, Ed, for stepping up to the plate.

Sincerely,

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

