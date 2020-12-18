 Skip to main content
Non-maskers should be last to get vaccine
Non-maskers should be last to get vaccine

Since so many people refuse to wear masks, including legislators, I offer a modest proposal: They should be the last ones to receive the coronavirus vaccine. That seems logical because they say the pandemic is a hoax or overblown. Why would they want protection from something that they believe does not exist? If they step aside, more front-line workers and vulnerable populations could receive their vaccinations sooner.

Stephen Brehe

Helena

