Any politician, regardless of party affiliation, who supported voter suppression to retain his or her position, must go. This is no way to run a democracy.

First, find out whether the politicians you voted for last election supported voter suppression laws signed by Gov. Gianforte.

For example, HB 176 eliminates Election Day voter registration. Guess why. Election Day registration trends slightly toward liberal voters. It’s the “odds are” approach. If you eliminate Election Day registration, odds are you’re eliminating more liberal voters than conservatives.

If your candidate voted against 176 do whatever you can to help reelect. If your earlier choices backed suppression, start today finding ways to “vote them out!” They’re the decaying elements that will ultimately bring down our democracy.

There is no more important issue before us today.

No matter how busy you are. No matter the number of your pressing responsibilities. This is the most important challenge of our time. All your rights depend on this moment because if they are allowed to limit your right to vote they can limit any right you have. And they will.

Remember, there are just less than one and a half years to the next election.