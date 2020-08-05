You have permission to edit this article.
No right to endanger others
No right to endanger others

A picture in last Sunday's paper showed a woman protesting the governor's mask order with a sign saying "My body, My choice." The courts have repeatedly affirmed that deliberately endangering others is a crime. There is no constitutional right to endanger others and choosing to not wear a mask is a known danger to others. You do not have a choice to endanger my life by refusing to wear a mask.

Edmond Hutchinson

Helena

