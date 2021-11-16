No respect for what the Republican Party has become

First let me say I once was a Republican, but no longer have any respect for what the party has become.

Recently, the Biden administration was able to move a massive infrastructure bill through Congress with the help of 19 Republican votes in the Senate and 13 in the House. This was the kind of legislation Trump talked about incessantly, week after week, for four years but was never able to get done. Well guess what? The 13 Republican House members who voted to support this bill now receive angry taunts and threats from their Republican colleagues, who seek to strip them of their committee assignments and worse. God forbid any House Republicans would put country over party! And, yes, I am talking about you, Matt Rosendale.

Next, let's consider the vaccine issue. My parents, both Montana natives, were staunch conservative Republicans who supported public health and made sure that all five of us kids were fully vaccinated. They simply considered it their parental responsibility and their duty to society. Now, under Greg Gianforte's brand of so-called "leadership" that promotes "personal responsibility" on COVID we have become one of the states with the highest per capita rates of COVID cases and deaths in the nation. I'll say this for sure; Gianforte and his henchmen would never have gotten any votes from my parents.

Finally, and only because my word count is limited, there was the insurrection at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. It was the most dangerous threat to our nation I have witnessed in all my 78 years. This kind of domestic terrorism was a threat Benjamin Franklin must have anticipated because when asked what kind of government he helped to create his famous reply was: " A republic if you can keep it."

Today, I support and contribute to the only two Republican House members on the national stage who are willing to wage an open fight against domestic terrorists, some of whom are their Republican colleagues in Congress. These patriots are Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both of whom House Republicans want to drum out of Congress. Far too many of their "rotten to the core" Republican colleagues seek political power at any cost, yet have no idea of how to use it to govern effectively.

I truly hope there will be more former Republicans like me, together with concerned swing voters who will recognize today's anti-science, obstructionist Republican politicians for what they are and vote them out of office before they can cause more damage to our country, our planet and our children's future.

Bob Balhiser

Helena

