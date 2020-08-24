No public money for private schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's important to think about the Montana Office of Public Instruction. One of the most important words there is "Public". This agency is supposed to support our Montana Public Schools (the schools that almost everyone sends their children to).

Of the two candidates running in November for Superintendent of Public Instruction, one of them (incumbent politician Elsie Arntzen) supports sending our tax money to private schools. That may be fine for some who can afford to send their kids to private schools, but not for most of the parents in Montana. (When did it become OK to spend our tax dollars making it easier for wealthy people to send their kids to private schools?)

The other candidate, newcomer Melissa Romano, supports keeping our tax dollars paying for our public schools and not using that money for private school education. If you support strong, effective Montana public schools, give Melissa a chance. (Did you know Melissa was selected Montana Teacher of the Year in 2018?) She'll use her experience as a teacher to ensure we get our money's worth educating our children and not paying for wealthy parents' private schools.

Eric Stimson

Helena

Love 2 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3