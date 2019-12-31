{{featured_button_text}}
“No one is above the law” has been heard proclaimed from the Hill a lot lately. It even became the battle cry for the impeachment articles approved by the House.

Maybe it’s just me, but I am puzzled. Why aren’t there any actual laws quoted in the articles? Are they as ambiguous in charges to leave room for imagination of which laws may have been broken? Or because the trial of competing “hearsay” witnesses and concocted opinions wouldn’t be sufficient to issue a traffic ticket in a court of law? I had a higher opinion of this country. I’d like to hold it to high standards still.

Let me ask a few more questions about your thoughts: If no one is above the law, why we don’t prosecute the illegal immigrants? Why was a family member of the highest executive office receiving money from a foreign company? Is it just nepotism, or buying influence, or in simple words, bribery?

Talking about words. Current resident of the White House uses a lot of rude words. I can imagine why he can’t use more “pretty” and “smart “ words. Is it because those who see themselves as “educated” have used every single “-ist” expression for him? I recall George Bush was coined as imbecile by this educated crowd. He turned the other cheek. The current president seems to be unwilling to do the same. I think this is what the impeachment is all about.

So let me ask you again. Do we have high standards for talking “pretty,” or actually have laws.

Alex Ceaicovschi

East Helena

