No on 'right to repair'

The agriculture industry is the backbone of Montana’s economy and an essential part of America’s food supply chain. Our lawmakers must be pursuing policies that support our farmers and ranchers.

There is misrepresentation about an issue, known as "right to repair," and how it impacts Montana’s farmers and ranchers. Outside activists claim that equipment owners don’t have the legal authority to repair their tractors. But in reality, they do have the ability to make most repairs.

Modern-day tractors are advanced pieces of machinery that improve productivity, safety and environmental footprint. But "right to repair" laws would undermine all of these benefits while forcing manufacturers to hand over proprietary information. Equipment manufacturers support farmers and have committed to provide access to comprehensive repair tools by 2021 to better help equipment owners fix and maintain their tractors.

Protecting our farmers and ranchers should be the top priority for policymakers. The coronavirus has created distress for farmers and ranchers during what is already a turbulent time for the industry. The recent push for "right to repair" is deceiving and will prove to be a failed attempt to gain information unrelated to repairs. Let’s hope our lawmakers continue to uplift the agricultural sector, and not support “right to repair” legislation.