No more excuses
No more excuses

Those Montanans who were afraid or cautious of getting vaccines should now go out and get it taken care of. Enough people have now been vaccinated safely. No more excuses. Maybe you believe that you are in a remote area and will not be exposed to the disease. People travel, Glacier Park gets folks from all over the world. You will be exposed eventually.

Do you remember a Star Trek episode where all the adults died of a disease and the world was run by children? When they aged to adult, they too would die. It is our responsibility to provide a safe environment for children to grow in. By adults getting vaccinated, it will stop the spread of this Covid-19 illness. I want you to be safe, but it is not all about you. Do it for the kids. Do it today.

Connie Forbes

Helena

