No more COVID money

Just how greedy are the states? We are told many states are flush with money because they did not use all their COVID-19 funds sent to them from Washington, D.C.

What to do with it? Many seem to want to buy votes by passing it out to the folks of the state under the guise of helping with rising prices from fuel, food, rent and everything else. Yes this sounds good, but is it wise? Maybe the states should return the unused portion to help with the national debt. Yes, the spending D.C. has done has helped fuel inflation, so if we return the unused it will help cut the debt down.

I am sure many non-thinkers will only look at getting money from the state as a good thing. One must look at the larger picture, not just the next election or next month’s rent. The nation as a whole must be concerned by the states not just their elections.

Already President Biden wants to get more money in the name of COVID for testing and whatever. The states must step up and say no, we still have COVID money, let us use this first in our states. But then maybe this is far too much to ask of state and federal leaders addicted to spending.

Charlie P. Hull Jr.,

East Helena

