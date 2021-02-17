 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No confidence in Sen. Daines
2 comments

No confidence in Sen. Daines

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Sen. Daines voted to acquit Donald Trump on the technicality that he believes the impeachment of a president after he has left the office is unconstitutional. The senator must have been napping when his colleagues voted before the trial that the Senate does have the authority to proceed with that trial.

It is hard to imagine that he napped through hours of compelling and factual evidence of Trump’s seditionist acts, but what other explanation could there be? No human being with a soul and any sense of morality or sense of simple right versus wrong could have dismissed what was seen, heard and felt in one’s heart during those hours. Even Mitch McConnell condemned the former president as “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection.

I do have to agree with part of the senator’s stance. He said that those who attacked the Capitol "should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." I suggest that we start with Sen. Steve Daines as an accessory to the crime of sedition.

Eventually it will be my turn to vote and I will vote, no confidence for Sen. Daines.

Paul Pacini

Helena

2 comments
2
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gianforte's blatant power grab
Letters

Gianforte's blatant power grab

Absolutely not! Gov. Gianforte should not be allowed to directly appoint Montana judges or Supreme Court justices. This is an obvious and blat…

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

What’s Gianforte’s plan?
Letters

What’s Gianforte’s plan?

Both during his campaign for governor and State of the State speech we heard about Gianforte’s focus on "high-paying jobs" for Montana. Promot…

We need our Grand Old Party
Letters

We need our Grand Old Party

We don't need the Republican Party of recent years. We don't need any more “grim reapers” as Senate majority leaders. We need Republicans who …

Where is Matt Rosendale?
Letters

Where is Matt Rosendale?

I have contacted, emailed the office of Matt Rosendale in D.C. multiple times and always get a stock response. Something like, "Thank you for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News