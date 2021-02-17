No confidence in Sen. Daines

Sen. Daines voted to acquit Donald Trump on the technicality that he believes the impeachment of a president after he has left the office is unconstitutional. The senator must have been napping when his colleagues voted before the trial that the Senate does have the authority to proceed with that trial.

It is hard to imagine that he napped through hours of compelling and factual evidence of Trump’s seditionist acts, but what other explanation could there be? No human being with a soul and any sense of morality or sense of simple right versus wrong could have dismissed what was seen, heard and felt in one’s heart during those hours. Even Mitch McConnell condemned the former president as “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection.

I do have to agree with part of the senator’s stance. He said that those who attacked the Capitol "should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." I suggest that we start with Sen. Steve Daines as an accessory to the crime of sedition.

Eventually it will be my turn to vote and I will vote, no confidence for Sen. Daines.

Paul Pacini

Helena

