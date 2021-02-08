No confidence in hospital leadership

I have been a patient of Dr. Weiner for 16 years. During that time I received excellent compassionate care. I always knew Dr. Weiner would be there for me if my cancer came back.

Cancer patients tend to develop personal trusting relationships. An oncologist has the ability to help you recover. This relationship is crucial for a cancer patient as they are dealing with their own mortality. You want to live and fight and place your future and all your hopes and dreams in the treatment you will be given.

What has happened to the patients who are now undergoing treatment is inexcusable. Appointments have been canceled. Treatment and tests are delayed. Cancer patients have to advocate to ensure their needs are met. No wonder so many have sought treatment out of town. This has turned into a drama and travesty.

I have no confidence in the leadership of St Peter's Health. I do not plan to return to the Cancer Treatment Center. I stand with strong with Dr. Weiner and hope that something will be done to right this wrong that has been inflicted on us by the SPH CEO and Board.

Irene Kominos

Helena

