No clue as to Montana way of life

Seeing the current level and extent of disrespect shown the medical community, certainly not exclusively but especially by those in political positions, I felt compelled to write.

I was born and raised in Montana in a medical household, and watched my father carry a black bag and make house calls for almost 50 years, until the day he died.

I watched him care for people who couldn’t pay for the service, and those who didn’t deserve the care. He understood and stood by the oath he took, and at this point the medical community across the U.S. has more than fulfilled that oath, and thus now are due a “hall pass.” Since those who respect the medical community are being denied care, due to those who don’t, I have a suggestion.

When COVID arrives for those unvaccinated who clearly don’t care about others, why don’t they take their “personal responsibility” and head on down to the fairgrounds where Drs. Knudsen and Gianforte can set up tents for them filled with IVs of ivermectin, and let those experts provide medical care.