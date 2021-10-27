 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No clue as to Montana way of life
3 comments

No clue as to Montana way of life

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

Seeing the current level and extent of disrespect shown the medical community, certainly not exclusively but especially by those in political positions, I felt compelled to write.

I was born and raised in Montana in a medical household, and watched my father carry a black bag and make house calls for almost 50 years, until the day he died.

I watched him care for people who couldn’t pay for the service, and those who didn’t deserve the care. He understood and stood by the oath he took, and at this point the medical community across the U.S. has more than fulfilled that oath, and thus now are due a “hall pass.” Since those who respect the medical community are being denied care, due to those who don’t, I have a suggestion.

When COVID arrives for those unvaccinated who clearly don’t care about others, why don’t they take their “personal responsibility” and head on down to the fairgrounds where Drs. Knudsen and Gianforte can set up tents for them filled with IVs of ivermectin, and let those experts provide medical care.

Unfortunately, our elected officials completely ignore that they too took an oath and continue to simply enflame with phrases like “our Montana way of life." Make no mistake, the ONLY thing these people care about is that power, and your vote. It’s become very obvious the extent they will go to in trying to secure it.

Oh, and since I brought it up, I’d challenge each of them to PUBLICLY define “our Montana way of life.” Those that use the phrase are not from Montana, and I would contend not one of them has a clue.

Barney Benkelman

Helena

letter to the editor icon
3 comments
10
4
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Letters

Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from i…

Reed will improve where we live
Letters

Reed will improve where we live

Having elected officials who are our neighbors and know our city is at the heart of improving where we live. That’s why I’m asking you to vote…

We need Eric Feaver
Letters

We need Eric Feaver

Helenans have a great opportunity this election season with Eric Feaver running for City Commission. As our community grows and faces both cha…

McGee is more than qualified
Letters

McGee is more than qualified

During my time as Helena city attorney, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with Troy McGee in his capacity as both Helena…

Endorsing Melinda Reed
Letters

Endorsing Melinda Reed

As Election Day approaches, I am writing to offer my full support and endorsement of Melinda Reed’s campaign for Helena City Commission. Melin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News